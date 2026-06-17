Meta Trims But Can't Toss Eminem Publishers' $109M IP Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 17, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has found Eminem's music publishers can proceed with claims accusing Meta of unlawfully putting hundreds of the rapper's songs in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp music libraries, but dismissed their claims that the technology giant should be liable for users sharing or reusing the songs....
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