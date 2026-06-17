DOJ's Pot Shift Leaves Key Questions For Cannabis Industry

By Sam Reisman ( June 17, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent moves to relax federal restrictions on marijuana through the administrative process will have unclear ramifications for all industry players unless Congress steps in to rewrite cannabis law, attorneys heard Wednesday....
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