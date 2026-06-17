Sanctioned IP Atty Tells Fed. Circ. 'Integrity' On The Line

By Elliot Weld ( June 17, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An attorney who was sanctioned in a trade dress infringement case due to what a judge said were his repeated misrepresentations asked the Federal Circuit to lift the penalties against him and his client, saying his "professional and personal integrity, and my family, depends on it."...
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