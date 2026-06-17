Bosch Receives First DOJ Declination Under New Policy
By Sarah Jarvis ( June 17, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- German technology company Bosch on Wednesday became the first company to avoid criminal prosecution under a new U.S. Department of Justice enforcement policy after it cooperated with the federal government and agreed to pay $36 million to settle allegations it improperly exported technology products to sanctioned Chinese company Huawei....
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