Colo. Hotel Beats H-2B Housekeepers' Wage Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( June 18, 2026, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A Colorado hotel operator snagged an early win in a class and collective action brought by H-2B housekeepers, with a federal judge finding the workers failed to show the company was their joint employer and could be held liable for federal and state pay violations....
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