6th Circ. Nixes Ex-Detroit Riverfront CFO's Sentencing Appeal

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 18, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy chief financial officer cannot challenge his 19-year prison sentence for stealing more than $40 million from the nonprofit because he waived his appellate rights in his plea agreement, a Sixth Circuit panel has determined, dismissing his appeal. ...
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