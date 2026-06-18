Ohio Justices Clear Interactive Brokers Of $25M Scheme

By Katryna Perera ( June 18, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court said Thursday that Interactive Brokers LLC cannot be held liable for a failed $25 million investment scheme run by a now-deceased customer, finding that the relevant state statute requires a firm to provide more than routine account services to be held liable for a customer's scheme....
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