Trade Court OKs Penalties For Importer Who Skipped Duties

By Jack McLoone ( June 18, 2026, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade said a tire distributor is liable for a $56,000 penalty for failing to pay antidumping and countervailing duties on tires it imported from China after the company failed to appear in court....
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