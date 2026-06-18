Rhode Island Supreme Court Lays Out GenAI Guidelines
By Matt Perez ( June 18, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The Rhode Island Supreme Court has amended the state's rules to better address the use of generative artificial intelligence by attorneys and judicial officers while also laying out interim guidelines....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.