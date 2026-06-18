Colo. Sheriff Claims Immunity In Deputy's Wrongful Firing Suit

By Rachel Konieczny ( June 18, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Colorado county sheriff and undersheriff asked a federal judge to toss a wrongful termination lawsuit brought against them by a former patrol deputy, arguing they are immune from claims that they retaliated against the deputy for reporting what he alleged was their discriminatory behavior and misconduct....
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