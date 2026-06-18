Securitization Cos. Can Duck EU Interest Limits, Adviser Says

By Kevin Pinner ( June 18, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Luxembourg correctly exempted securitization companies from the interest limitation rule under the European Union's anti-tax avoidance directive because they are comparable to financial undertakings that are explicitly exempted, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said Thursday....
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