Mich. Panel Sanctions Atty Over AI-Hallucinated Cases
By Susan Smiley ( June 18, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A medical malpractice suit in the Michigan Court of Appeals led to financial sanctions against an attorney who the court said during litigation repeatedly cited nonexistent cases that were generated by artificial intelligence....
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