Ford Says 'Lemon Law' Firm Faked Bills Using Overseas Staff
By Linda Chiem ( June 18, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. on Thursday accused California personal injury firm Quill & Arrow LLP of defrauding it out of more than $25 million in high-priced legal bills for work actually handled by virtual assistants overseas and non-lawyers in scores of product liability cases against the automaker....
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