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Tort Report: Meta Set To Face Facebook Sex Trafficking Trial

By Y. Peter Kang ( June 18, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- An upcoming trial in Texas for a first-of-its-kind case against Meta and claims against a health clinic owned by a U.S. senator lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar....

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