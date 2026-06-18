Law Students Undeterred Under Trump's Immigration Climate

By Britain Eakin ( June 18, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- On a freezing February morning in Burlington, Vermont, then-law student Ariana Richmond watched a federal judge read letters from children in the community calling her Somali client their role model, and then order her client released from immigration detention on the spot....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.