Fla. Court Says Death Row Inmate's New Evidence Is Too Late
By Parker Quinlan ( June 18, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a death row inmate whose case has gone before the U.S. Supreme Court cannot bring a second postconviction relief motion in state court because a deadline in state law for bringing new evidence has passed....
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