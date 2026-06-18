SEC, CFTC Could Change Dodd-Frank Swap Rules
By Jessica Corso ( June 18, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission indicated Thursday they are preparing to change the definition of "swap" to "address longstanding ambiguities" that the agencies said have existed since the Dodd-Frank Act was adopted in 2010....
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