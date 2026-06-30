3 Steps For Banks As Section 1071 Rule Finally Becomes Final

By Memrie Fortenberry ( June 30, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- It has been a long time coming, but the finalized small business lending data collection rule, or Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, was finally issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in April, and many community banks around the country are celebrating an escape from compliance....
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