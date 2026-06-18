Split 9th Circ. To Rehear Ministry's Anti-LGBTQ Hiring Case
By Rachel Riley ( June 18, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday nixed a panel's recent ruling that the First Amendment shields a Christian ministry's practice of rejecting gay job applicants, granting Washington state's bid for a full-court rehearing while drawing protest from one appellate judge that the court has "relegated religious liberty to a second-class right."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.