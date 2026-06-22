Fire Chiefs Must Face Union President's Retaliation Claims

By Emily Brill ( June 22, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Two men who served as fire chief in the city of High Point, North Carolina, must face a firefighter's claims that they retaliated against him for speaking up about workplace issues in his capacity as union president, a North Carolina federal judge ruled, denying the men's motion for summary judgment....
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