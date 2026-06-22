EasyJet Board Rejects Castlelake's 'On The Cheap' £4.74B Bid
By Najiyya Budaly ( June 22, 2026, 11:36 AM BST) -- The board of budget airline easyJet said Monday that it has rejected a "highly opportunistic" £4.74 billion ($6.3 billion) cash bid from alternative investment firm Castlelake after it had already batted away two earlier proposals....
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