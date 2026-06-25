Trump ITC Commissioner Pick Aims To Accelerate IP Rulings
By Dylan Moroses ( June 25, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- One of President Donald Trump's picks to serve as a commissioner for the U.S. International Trade Commission said during a U.S. Senate hearing Thursday that a goal of his would be to work toward a faster timeline for intellectual property rulings....
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