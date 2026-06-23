SEC Urged To Adopt CAT To Fix Market Surveillance Tool
By Jessica Corso ( June 23, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The national stock exchanges that run a key market surveillance tool have told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission there is "no realistic fallback" that could replace the tool as the SEC looks for ways to trim the tool's budget, but some are urging the agency to take over funding and ownership of the database known as the consolidated audit trail. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.