CFTC Seeks Input On Energy Perpetual Contracts, 24/7 Trading

By Jessica Corso ( June 22, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is asking for public input on how it should address around-the-clock trading and perpetual contracts in the energy industry, asking how the industry developments could impact the price of commodities like crude oil....
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