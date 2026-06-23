11th Circ. Won't Revisit Torture Claims Outside Removal Order

By Elaine Briseño ( June 23, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit, in a split decision, has declined to review whether it should halt the removal of a Jamaican man claiming he faces torture in his home country, finding it does not have jurisdiction without reviewing the final removal order at the same time....
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