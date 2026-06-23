Marshall Dennehey Lands Zarwin Baum's Casualty Co-Chair

By Rose Krebs ( June 23, 2026, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Marshall Dennehey has added the former co-chair of the casualty department and employment practice at Zarwin Baum Devito Kaplan Schaer PC to bolster its capacity to handle trucking and transportation litigation, catastrophic claims and other matters....
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