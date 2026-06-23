NC Becomes First State To Ban Outside Funding Of Civil Suits

By Hayley Fowler ( June 23, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- North Carolina has become the first state in the country to ban outside investors from funding civil litigation, after Democratic Gov. Josh Stein signed into law a bill that outlaws third parties from footing the bill for civil suits in exchange for a cut of the payout at the finish line....
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