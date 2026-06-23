Fed. Circ. Affirms Intel Win In Processor Patent Fight

By Elliot Weld ( June 23, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a summary judgment granted to Intel in an infringement lawsuit brought by licensing entity PACT XPP Schwiz AG over patents covering processing architecture in computers, finding PACT had failed to raise an argument properly that it was relying upon on appeal....
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