DOL Deal Offers FMLA Lesson On Handling Intermittent Leave

By Jason Knott ( June 29, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The University of Tennessee's beloved anthem celebrates Rocky Top as home sweet home. But this spring, a sour note was struck: On April 16, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that the university would pay a former employee more than $30,000 in back wages to resolve alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act....
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