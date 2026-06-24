4th Circ. Says Cyber Co. Owes Nothing In Licensing Row
By Nadia Dreid ( June 24, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has said a Virginia federal court got it right the second time when dispensing with a long-running dispute between cybersecurity company Vir2us and a cloud-enabled cybersecurity firm that Vir2us says owes it royalties under a patent licensing deal....
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