USPTO Shortens Time Period When Delays Need Justification

By Adam Lidgett ( June 23, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office says delays of more than a year in filing certain documents tied to patents need to come with an explanation, shortening the period of time that had been two years....
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