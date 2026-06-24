OKX's Legal Bench Gets Overhaul From Former NY Regulator
By Aislinn Keely ( June 24, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange OKX made a splash this week when it announced that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will lead a new joint venture with Intercontinental Exchange. But behind the scenes, a longtime Cuomo associate has been quietly remaking the once-embattled company's legal department into a "competitive advantage" as the business seeks a foothold on Wall Street....
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