BDSM Texts Don't Apply To Assault Trial, Colo. Justices Say

By Parker Quinlan ( June 23, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated the conviction of a man who was found guilty of assaulting his wife over several days, with the high court finding that text messages the couple sent each other about their erotic fantasies were not relevant and thus inadmissible....
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