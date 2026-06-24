UK REIT Segro Rejects £12.6B Bid By Linklaters-Led Prologis

By Najiyya Budaly ( June 24, 2026, 11:55 AM BST) -- Real estate investment trust Segro said Wednesday that it has rebuffed an unsolicited £12.6 billion ($16.6 billion) bid from Prologis, saying the approach was "opportunistically timed" as the U.S. company seeks access to the U.K. rival's data center business....
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