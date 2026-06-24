Conn. Justices Threaten Sanctions For AI Errors

By Andrea Keckley ( June 24, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has threatened to sanction GLG Law LLC and one of its attorneys for submitting documents in two cases "that misrepresented the law through the use of generative artificial intelligence," according to a Tuesday order that summoned them to appear in court next month....
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