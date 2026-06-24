Cleary-Led Korean Tech Giant SK Hynix Targets $29B US IPO
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 24, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- South Korea-based flash memory chipmaker SK Hynix on Wednesday filed plans with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering that could raise up to $29.4 billion...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.