Green Groups Ask DC Circuit To Halt Pa. Oil Plant Extension

By Matthew Santoni ( June 24, 2026, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Four environmental groups have asked the D.C. Circuit to review the U.S. Department of Energy's emergency orders extending the life of a fossil fuel power plant outside Philadelphia, joining other litigation challenging the Trump administration's efforts to keep alive oil, gas and coal power generators that had been slated to shut down....
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