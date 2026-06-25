Feds Say Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Was Let Off Easy
By Nadia Dreid ( June 25, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Both federal prosecutors and a Stephen Miller-founded public interest group believe that a Maryland federal judge let a woman accused of trying to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh off too easy because of her gender identity and want the Fourth Circuit to order resentencing....
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