Power To The Paralegals: Burnout As A Structural Problem

By Erika Sneeringer ( June 30, 2026, 11:04 AM EDT) -- With technology evolving, rules of practice shifting and firms rewriting their org charts, the work of paralegals is in flux. This Expert Analysis series discusses issues and developments important to these allied legal professionals, and the vital ways they fit into the modern legal ecosystem. If you'd like to write about these issues, please reach out to expertanalysis@law360.com....
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