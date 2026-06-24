With Data And AI, Whistleblowers Set Off An FCA Tidal Wave

By Phillip Bantz ( June 24, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Whistleblowers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to comb through public data in search of potential False Claims Act cases, unleashing a flood of new complaints that are shaking up white collar defense and government enforcement efforts while subjecting more companies to potentially false allegations, experts say....
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