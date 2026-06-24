Booker, Cassidy Press DOJ On Trump Immunity Deal

By Courtney Bublé ( June 24, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., wrote to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday expressing "serious concerns" about the alleged immunity for President Donald Trump, his family and businesses in the controversial settlement he reached with the IRS....
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