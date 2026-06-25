Kan. Proxy Adviser Law Blocked For Viewpoint Discrimination
By Katryna Perera ( June 25, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge agreed to block a state law from taking effect amid lawsuits brought by proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co. LLC and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., which claim the law is unconstitutional and imposes burdensome requirements on issuing recommendations that go against corporate management's wishes....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.