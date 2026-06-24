Mich. Tribe Says BCBS Hid Facts Behind ERISA Time Bar
By Susan Smiley ( June 24, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan told a Sixth Circuit panel Wednesday that claims against Blue Cross Blue Shield that it did not seek lower, Medicare-like rates for the tribe's plan members should not be time-barred because tribe members did not know until 2014 that the insurance company had been overpaying for coverage....
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