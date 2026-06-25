Fintech Airwallex Valued At $11B After $320M Funding Round

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 25, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Airwallex on Thursday announced that its valuation hit $11 billion after it raised $320 million in the latest investor funding round, capital that the fintech firm said will be used to grow its teams, speed up product development across autonomous finance and agentic commerce, and expand infrastructure....
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