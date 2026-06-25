Pa. River Group Sues Mineral Facility Over Water Pollution

By Corey Rothauser ( June 25, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania environmental nonprofit has sued a mineral processing company in federal court, alleging it has for years illegally discharged polluted stormwater from its Montgomery County facility into waterways that ultimately feed the Delaware River, in violation of the Clean Water Act....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.