Inconsistent Positions Led To Apple IPR Denials, Squires Says
By Adam Lidgett ( June 25, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires said Wednesday he turned back Apple's challenges to patents covering electronics with memory chips because of inconsistencies between the company's arguments before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and in district court....
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