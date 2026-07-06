Lessons From EEOC Suit Over Coca-Cola Women-Only Event

By Nicholas Reiter and Jacob Polce ( July 6, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Picture this: Hundreds of your female employees are attending a two-day company-sponsored networking and professional development retreat. The itinerary is packed with keynote speakers, team-building exercises, career discussions and a social reception — all on the company's dime. Attendees are excused from their regular duties, paid their normal wages and not required to use vacation days to attend....
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