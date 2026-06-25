Swiss Approve Aligning EU Tax Info Swaps With OECD Rules
By Kevin Pinner ( June 25, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Switzerland's agreement to automatically exchange information between tax authorities in the European Union is poised to come under updated OECD standards after the government's executive branch recommended that lawmakers adopt amendments....
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