Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Colo. Panel Says Prehearing Objection Preserves Arb. Fight

By Zach Dupont ( June 25, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that a party doesn't waive its right to object to arbitrability so long as the objection is raised prior to the arbitration hearing, even if the party participated in the arbitration proceedings for an extended period of time....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies