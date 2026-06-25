Colo. Panel Says Prehearing Objection Preserves Arb. Fight

By Zach Dupont ( June 25, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that a party doesn't waive its right to object to arbitrability so long as the objection is raised prior to the arbitration hearing, even if the party participated in the arbitration proceedings for an extended period of time....
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