How 6th Circ. Tightened NLRB Injunction Standard

By Tim Garrett and Hunter Yoches ( July 2, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- On May 1, in Kerwin v. Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit dissolved an injunction obtained by the National Labor Relations Board under Section 10(j) of the National Labor Relations Act against an employer that refused to bargain....
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